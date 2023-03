A 42-year-old woman has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Lisa has been reported missing from the Hampden Park area. She was last seen at 8am this morning (March 2), police say.

Lisa is described by police as a 5’4” ‘white woman of large build with light brown or blonde hair, normally tied up in a ponytail’.

It is not known what she was last wearing, according to police.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call Sussex Police on 999 and quote serial 940 of 02/03.

