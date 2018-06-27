Call for crackdown on speed ‘before someone is killed’

Campaigners want the 30mph speed limit in Malling Street, Lewes, to be properly enforced – and say the latest traffic data there is “shocking”.

They are calling on East Sussex County Council, Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership to take action on the stretch of the A26 between the Cuilfail Tunnel and Earwig Corner before there is a fatality.

A speed survey conducted in April revealed an average of 24,000 vehicles use Malling Street every day, one third of them – 8,000 – are breaking the speed limit and more than 2,000 of them are going at more than 36mph.

Miranda Kemp, of Slow Down Malling, said the figures were shocking. She said: “We do not believe that we should wait until there is a fatality or serious injury before the county council puts up speed signs, paint road markings indicating the speed limit or – ideally – install a speed camera. We are fed up with the speed of traffic down our street, Malling Street, and Malling Hill, particularly the big HGVs who either don’t know or don’t care about the 30mph speed limit.

“We are also tired of East Sussex County Council and others taking little action regarding our concerns and requests for speed enforcement.”

The campaigners are calling for a better environment for all road and pavement users in the area, less fast and heavy traffic which is dangerous and creates pollution, and for all drivers to treat local residents with respect by sticking to the speed limit.

There will be a protest on Sunday, July 1, at, 10am in Malling Street, near Pets Corner – all are welcome.

An online petition can be signed at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/slow-down-malling-1