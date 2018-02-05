Call of the wild – rugby heroes set to rise to Wolf Run challenge

England Rugby World Cup heroes Mike Tindall, Will Greenwood and Neil Back are getting back together to take part in a brand new Wolf Run obstacle challenge at Pippingford Park, Nutley, on Saturday, April 28.

To celebrate the event, the three winners of the ultimate rugby trophy in 2003 will be running shoulder-to-shoulder with Saturday runners and providing a helping hand to tackle the famous Wolf Run obstacles.

The Wolf Run is a 10k off-road obstacle challenge featuring a series of 25-30 man-made and natural obstacles, requiring groups to work as a team or a lone wolf to successfully navigate the course.

To encourage people to get their own Wolf Packs back together, The Wolf Run is offering a buy four places and get one free deal for the forthcoming event on Ashdown Forest.

Commenting on the challenge ahead of them, Mike Tindall said: “It’s great to have an excuse to get back together with Will and Neil – we definitely don’t do it enough.

“We occasionally bump into each other at England matches but in terms of doing something together that is a completely social and pre-arranged gathering, it just doesn’t happen.

“As a team back in 2003, it was the team spirit, dogged determination, dedication and unbelievable camaraderie that set us apart from the other teams. I knew that no matter who was stood to my left or my right, I could 100 per cent rely on them to get the job done.

“It’s 15 years this year since that unbelievable evening but I have no doubt we’ll still have the same togetherness and team work. We’ll have to put that to good use to get us through The Wolf Run and we look forward to helping as many people as we can around the course.”

Wolf Run Director Charlie Moreton said: “We are thrilled to have Mike, Will and Neil on board. It will be awesome to see them working as a team again as they tackle The Wolf Run together. It’s also an exciting opportunity for our runners at Pippingford Park on April 28 to take on the course with these rugby legends.”

For more information on the new spring Wolf Run and to join Mike Tindall, Will Greenwood and Neil Back at Pippingford Park visit www.thewolfrun.com