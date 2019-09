On 19th November, 1969, Uckfield GPO Manual Telephone Exchange closed.

A 50th anniversary reunion has been arranged on Saturday, 16th November, from 2pm to 6pm, in Uckfield.

I would like to hear from any ex-telephonists from Uckfield, Newick or Nutley exchanges, telephone engineers, postmen and counter clerks up to 1969.

Mary Potter

29 Keld Avenue,

Uckfield,

TN22 5BW,

01825 768881