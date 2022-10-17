Emergency services and the air ambulance rushed to the scene after a 4x4 went into a ditch in Bar Lane, Copsale, at around 8am on Friday.

The road was said to be ‘impassable.’ Five people were treated at the scene and one was taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service.

A passenger in the 4 X 4 was rushed to hospital after the crash near Horsham

"Four patients, were assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries and a further patient was treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road for further treatment.”

Mum Azra Harte was taking her son Sully, three, to nursery in Nuthurst when she witnessed the crash. She said a 4x4 plunged into a ditch while another vehicle drove away.

Now she and other people living nearby are renewing calls for speed curbs to be introduced in the area.

"I have been saying for ages that people need to slow down on the country roads near Copsale,” said Azra. “I nearly got run off the road myself a couple of weeks ago with my little boy.”

Azra Harte with her son Sully, three, were first on the scene of the crash near Horsham

She said that people frequently “hurtle round country roads and they are one-lane country roads really.”

Another woman who lives nearby – Sandra Abbey – said that she, too, had been regularly ‘almost driven off the road’ by drivers.

"There is a 60mph speed limit around all of these lanes which are extremely narrow with lots of very sharp and blind bends.

“These lanes are used constantly by walkers, cyclists and horse riders and a 60mph speed limit beggars belief. I have flagged down several drivers whilst out walking asking them to slow down to be met by angry people telling me it is a 60mph and they are only doing 40/50 mph, so therefore not speeding. “Even 30mph is too fast along parts of these lanes.”

She added: “The 60mph needs to be reduced and at certain points traffic calming measures need to be put in place.”