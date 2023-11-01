Urgent action is being called for to repair a ‘dangerous’ sinkhole in a St Leonards road.

Maze Hill councillors Andy Patmore and Graeme Williams said the hole keeps appearing in Pevensey Road and added that drivers’ safety was being ‘compromised’.

They said Pevensey Road is a busy through route and is served by buses number 23 and 31.

They added that the hole appeared in the summer but, despite regular reporting from the councillors, nothing has been done.

Cllrs Graeme Williams and Andy Patmore standing next to the sinkhole in Pevensey Road

With heavy rain flooding the town centre, water has been gushing unabated into the cavern under the road, they said.

Cllr Williams said: “The safety of road users is being compromised because the works are not lit at night and we don’t know the extent of the void under the road.”

Cllr Andy Patmore said: “The road is used by heavy goods vehicles and buses. Highways must take immediate action to repair the sinkhole but also find out why the road surface is constantly collapsing here.

“This is not a pothole, my arm completely disappeared into the void up to my shoulder and I still didn’t touch the bottom.”