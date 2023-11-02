Camber Sands holiday park chalet sold at auction

A three-bedroom chalet at the iconic Camber Sands Holiday Village was sold at auction this week after competitive bidding.

Chalet K240 at the leisure park off New Lydd Road was among 137 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £30,500 – twice the leasehold guide price – at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 1 November.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “Quirky lots regularly do well at Clive Emson auctions – and this one was no different.

Chalet K240 at Camber Sands Holiday Village

“Our vendor has got an excellent deal and our purchaser has acquired a seaside property at a fraction of the cost of a traditional house.

“This one proved popular because it is one of a few chalets on the park that have been extended to create a third bedroom and is has also been refurbished throughout.”

The well-presented semi-detached chalet is situated on the Camber Sands Holiday Park with facilities including a choice of four swimming pools, sauna, solarium, all-weather sports courts, adventure playground and evening entertainment.

Camber is located approximately five miles from the town of Rye which offers a variety of restaurants, pubs, local shops and amenities, as well as railway station.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday, 13 December. Deadline for entries is 20 November with the catalogue available from 24 November.