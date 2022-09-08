The reign of King Charles III began today, and here is what his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as from now on

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II means that, for the first time in over 70 years, the United Kingdom will have a new monarch.

Prince Charles is now King, and will now be known as King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will also receive a change of title.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what the wife of the new King will be known as during the reign of King Charles III

Will The Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen?

It is a much asked question today, but it seems as though it is one that was answered shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace shortly after 6.30pm today, it was announced that the King and Queen Consort would be remaining at Balmoral this evening.

The statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

This statement confirmed that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be Queen Consort to King Charles III, and not Queen.

In fact, it was Queen Elizabeth II’s wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen Consort, with the Queen issuing a statement expressing this wish shortly before her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

What is a Queen Consort?

The title is one that is given to the wife of a reigning King. As Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for so long, it has been many years since the British monarchy had changes to titles of this magnitude.