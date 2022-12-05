Campaign for recognition for Eastbourne's early pioneers in encouraging girls to take part in sport

A generation of early pioneers in encouraging girls to take part in sport are campaigning for a long belated recognition of their efforts – more than fifty years on.

In the late twentieth century, when women’s sport was much less fashionable than now, the training of women to be PE teachers took place at a small number of specialist Colleges of Physical Education, including Chelsea College at Eastbourne.In those days, before teaching became an all-graduate profession, a three-year course typically led to a Certificate of Education.

In recent times there has been a growing movement across the higher education sector, for ex-students with these ‘teachers’ certificates’ to be awarded Honorary Degrees in recognition that a Cert. Ed. then, is now worthy of degree status. The Universities of London, Loughborough, Bedford, Sheffield, Worcester and several more have already awarded Hon. degrees to their former students.

The decision to upgrade the Certificate of Education remains in the hands of the newer universities into which the colleges were progressively absorbed.Chelsea College became part of the former Brighton Polytechnic, now the University of Brighton, but the University has so far resisted calls to award these degrees.Former Chelsea student Linda Pugsley from East Sussex said: “Chelsea at Eastbourne was one of a small handful of specialist colleges that were at the very top of the tree in terms of the teaching of girls’ PE in secondary schools.