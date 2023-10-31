Children and parents at Silverdale Primary Academy recently learned of the shocking closure of the Silverdale Primary swimming pool. Helena Dollimore, Labour’s MP candidate for Hastings and Rye, met with parents and children concerned about the loss of a vital service the pool provides for local children, and urged local families and residents to sign a petition to show their support for the pool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Headteacher Jonathan Morris wrote to parents on the 17 October citing rising energy bills and maintenance costs: “We understand the tremendous value it holds for our children, families, and the community at large. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have reached a point where we must make the heart-wrenching decision to commence the necessary process to permanently close the swimming pool.”

Helena Dollimore, Labour’s MP candidate for Hastings and Rye, met with parents and children concerned about the loss of a vital service the pool provides for local children. She said: “The closure of Silverdale School pool is such a loss for children at Silverdale and those who use it after school. Learning to swim can't become an unaffordable luxury in a coastal community like ours. It is something every child should have access to. When Rye Pool closed its doors last Autumn in response to rising energy bills, we launched a campaign with the local community and saved the pool from closing. That is why I am working with local parents to launch a petition showing the strength of feeling in our community, and urging our Conservative MP to look at how the Government can help schools like Silverdale with spiralling pool energy costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billie Barnes, a Silverdale parent, said: “The Silverdale pool offered an incredible environment for children to overcome any fears, build confidence and get in the water. My two boys loved going to their lessons each week. It is such a blow to lose this and I hope there is a way we can work together to save the pool.”

Helena Dollimore, Labour MP candidate Hastings&Rye (centre), parent Billie Barnes,Cllr Nigel Sinden

A petition has been launched to allow people to express their support for the campaign: www.helenadollimore.com/savesilverdalepool

Ms Dollimore’s comments came in the month when another campaign she supported, to save Rye Pool from closure, was successful. After a year of campaigning, Rye Pool was opened again to the public on 2nd October.

In previous years, the 630 pupils at Silverdale have all had the chance to use the pool during their time at the school. Now that the Silverdale pool is closed many parents will also be forced to find alternative options for swimming lessons for their children which may be further afield and less affordable.