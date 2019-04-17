Can you help police find missing Saltdean teenager?

Police are searching for missing teenager Sonny Clarke, from Saltdean.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his address at around 6pm on Thursday (April 11).

He is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a camouflage top with matching trousers and white trainers. He may also be in possession of a black rucksack.

Sonny has links to Lewes, Brighton and Plumpton.

Anyone with any information about Sonny’s whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 807 of 12/04.