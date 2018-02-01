Can you help solve riddle of the wedding photographs?

Do you recognise these photographs? Are you actually pictured in one of them?

There is strong reason to believe they have a Sussex connection.

The happy couple appear to be riding in a horse-drawn carriage

The wedding day images are in the possession of Kelly Imm who has made an appeal on Facebook to try to trace the original owners.

They were left to her in a box of many photographs when an elderly friend died.

That was two years ago and only now has Kelly felt able to face the mammoth task of sorting through them.

She has one or two clues to go on. She believes the wedding took place in 1998. There could be a connection with someone called Hannah. And the images were posted in an envelope marked simply ‘East Sussex’ to her late friend - who lived in Crawley.

Kelly, from Bream, in Gloucestershire, would love to unite the subjects of that wedding nearly 20 years ago with the photographs.

If you can help, email rupert.taylor@jpress.co.uk with details. We will then let Kelly know how she can get in touch with you.