Canadian progressive folk band Le Vent du Nord play Shoreham

The award-winning Le Vent du Nord, a leading force in Québec’s progressive francophone folk movement, play the Ropetackle, Shoreham on July 26.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Richard Fryer said: “The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music with a broad range of global influences.

“Since its inception in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 2,500 concerts over four continents and racking up several prestigious awards, including a Songlines Music Award Americas (UK, 2023), Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros (France), two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), three Félix at ADISQ (Québec), a Canadian Folk Music Award and been awarded Artist of the Year at the Folk Alliance annual gala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group exhibits great finesse and flexibility, appearing regularly on Canadian, American, French and UK television and radio, and participating in a wide variety of special musical projects. They’ve collaborated and performed with a diverse range of artists including Väsen, Sharon Shannon, Harry Manx, singer Julie Fowlis, Dervish, The Chieftains, Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québécois roots legend, and master storyteller Michel Faubert, Apiary fiddle band, Breabach and many more. Not content with standard approaches to tradition, Le Vent du Nord has also created since 2007 a symphonic concert that, according to Voir Montreal, puts all traditional folk naysayers to shame.

“As an amazing live performance quintet Le Vent du Nord continues to explore new sounds with stunning vocal arrangements. On stage these five friends create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking directions.”

The band are: Nicolas Boulerice – vocals, electro acoustic hurdy-gurdy, piano; André Brunet – fiddle, foot-tapping, vocals; Réjean Brunet – basses, diatonic accordion, jaw harp, piano, vocals; Olivier Demers – fiddle, guitar, foot-tapping, mandolin, vocals; André Gagné – vocals, bouzouki, guitar.