Cantata for the Way of the Cross to be performed in Ringmer
The first performance of the Passiontide cantata Via Crucis will take place in St Mary’s Church, Ringmer on Palm Sunday, 24th March at 6.30pm.
This cantata is a setting by long-time choir member, and occasional composer, John Stamper of a sonnet sequence by the priest/poet Malcolm Guite from his book Sounding the Seasons. The setting is for four voices and keyboard and will last a little under an hour. Via Crucis is otherwise known as the Way of the Cross - ultimately following path of suffering of Jesus in his last few days.
Doors from 6pm. Admission is free.