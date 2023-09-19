Car collides with Chichester charity shop - in pictures
Multiple emergency services responded to a report that a car had collided with the front of the British Heart Foundation charity shop in North Street at 12.14pm.
Firefighters worked to release one person who was trapped as a result of the incident and three people are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “There are a number of emergency service vehicles in attendance and we would urge people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”
A cordon is currently in place to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and to make the area safe.