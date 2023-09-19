BREAKING
A car collided with a charity shop in Chichester today (Tuesday, September 19) causing four casualties.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

Multiple emergency services responded to a report that a car had collided with the front of the British Heart Foundation charity shop in North Street at 12.14pm.

Firefighters worked to release one person who was trapped as a result of the incident and three people are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “There are a number of emergency service vehicles in attendance and we would urge people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

A cordon is currently in place to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and to make the area safe.

A car has collided with a charity shop in Chichester.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

One person has been rescued after a car collided with a charity shop in Chichester.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A car has collided with a charity shop in Chichester.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Trapped person rescued after car collides with Chichester charity shop.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

