Car collides with Eastbourne town centre shop

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision and a car crashing into the Tesco (Grove Road) at approximately 12.40am today (Thursday, March 10).

“One ambulance car attended the scene but no-one required further hospital treatment.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to attend too.

Grove Road Tesco boarded up (10-3-22). SUS-221003-122602001

The police spokesperson said, “Upon attendance, it was found the driver had left the scene. An area search was carried out and a 22-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit. She remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 35 of 10/03.”

A photo taken at 12pm today shows the store is boarded up.