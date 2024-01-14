Car collides with tree outside Chichester; firefighters join emergency response
The emergency services have responded to a collision outside Chichester.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called to a road traffic collision on Selsey Road, Sidlesham just after 3pm
“Joint Fire Control send fire engines from Chichester and Selsey to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival firefighters found that one car had collided with a tree.
“Crews carried out an extrication and two people were left in the care of paramedics from South East Coat Ambulance Service."
According to AA Traffic News, the B2145 remains partially blocked.
A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2145 Selsey Road both ways near Keynor Lane.”