Car collides with village shop after police pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection with a Newhaven robbery after a police chase culminated in a vehicle smashing into the front of a shop

Officers received a report of two men allegedly being assaulted in Drove Road, Newhaven, at around 3.25am on Saturday (April 12) by a group of four men and one woman.

The crashed vehicle is removed from the scene

The group stole trainers, a hat and a bank card from the victims and were reported to have fled the scene in a black BMW.

Officers spotted, what they believed to be, the vehicle connected to the earlier robbery. The vehicle was pursued at Lewes, and along the A22 into East Hoathly before it collided into the front of the shop/café in High Street, East Hoathly.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

A 19-year-old woman from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both were released under investigation and police enquiries are continuing.

Lesley Lefort runs Muffins, the coffee shop and boutique where the chase ended, and said there had been considerable damage both externally and internally - but it was business as usual this week.

She expressed her gratitude to her landlord David Seabrook and villagers for their support.

Lesley said: “They came out in force to help us clear up this devastating mess. Fabulous community spirit and I say ‘the show must go on’.”