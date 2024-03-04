A photographer, who captured the aftermath of the incident, said the collision happened at around 11pm in Dominion Road.

The photo shows emergency services at the scene of a silver car that has hit the front door of a house.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision into a house in Dominion Road at about 10.50pm on Sunday, March 3. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. No one was injured in the incident. Witnesses or anyone with information, including any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 1210 of 03/03.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 11pm on Sunday 3 March to reports that a car had collided with a building on Dominion Road, Worthing. Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters made the scene safe, before leaving the incident at 12.12am.”