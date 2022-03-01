Car fire breaks out in Hailsham

A car fire has broken out in Hailsham.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:29 pm

A car fire has broken out in Hailsham.

An eye-witness said the car in Ersham Road was alight today (Tuesday, March 1) and that police had closed part of the road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.

Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-132014001
Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-131524001
Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-131435001
Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-131412001
Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-131647001
Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-131608001
Fire crews attending the car fire in Ersham Road, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220103-131924001
HailshamSussex Police