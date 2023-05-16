The resident said he was woken up at 4am today (Tuesday, May 16) by the incident in Berghestede Road and said the fire service attended it quickly.
He emailed this newspaper one picture that shows a vehicle on fire and another in the daylight that shows two damaged cars on the side of the road.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 4am we responded to a vehicle fire at Berghestede Road, Bersted.
“Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Bognor Regis to the scene. Upon arrival crews found one car well alight, with the blaze affecting another vehicle. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work and extinguished the fire using hose reels and a dry powder extinguisher.
“The cause of the fire, which resulted in one car being 100 per cent damaged and the other 20 per cent damaged, is unknown. There were no casualties and firefighters booked away from the scene at around 9am.”