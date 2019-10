A car flipped onto its roof after a collision in Upper Dicker last night (Wednesday).

Michelham Priory Road was closed both ways due to the incident, which happened at about 7pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-191017-093411001

Emergency services including a fire engine, police, and ambulances were sent to the scene – reportedly involving one vehicle.

The ambulance service has been contacted for further information.

Elsewhere police closed the A22 Diplocks roundabout due to an oil spill towards South Road, heading towards Polegate.