Car flips over in Lancing as emergency services rush to the scene
The emergency services were called to a road in Lancing after a car flipped over last night (Sunday, November 19).
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Sussex Police officers were joined by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics after the incident involving an overturned car in Hurstfield around 7.20pm.
A SECAmb spokesperson said: “I can confirm ambulance crews attended the scene. One person with minor injuries was discharged from our care at the scene.”
A Sussex Police spokesman added: “This was a minor-injury incident, and no arrests were made.”