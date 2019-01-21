Firefighters were sent to battle a caravan fire in Pevensey Bay last night (January 20).

Crews rushed to the incident in Eastbourne Road at 11.40pm, and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

A thermal imaging camera was also used at the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was an accidental electrical fire, caused by heating equipment.

A spokesperson for the service said no one was injured but reminded caravan and motorhome users to safeguard themselves with smoke alarms and carry out appropriate electrical checks, as well as having an escape plan.