Cardinal Black play Brighton on back of new album

Cardinal Black, the Welsh-formed trio of frontman Tom Hollister, guitarist Chris Buck and drummer Adam Roberts, took their next step with the release earlier this year of their new album Midnight At The Valencia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 28 they play Brighton’s Concorde 2.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “The resplendent Midnight At The Valencia is a testament to the band’s self-carved path, from their humble beginnings in university dive bars to sharing stages with legends like Peter Frampton at his sold-out Royal Albert Hall show, as well as Joe Bonnamassa & Myles Kennedy. Produced by Cyrill Camenzind (James Morrison, Alain Clark) at Powerplay Studios in Zurich, the album is a rich tapestry of love, loss, grief, and hope, brought to life by vintage analogue equipment and the band’s undeniable chemistry.

“With Midnight At The Valencia, the band set out to create a record that represented their 10,000 hours of work, having played in just about every backwater dive bar and neon-soaked club they’d come across. Cardinal Black have honed their sound into a powerful, genre-defying statement. From the haunting introspection of Push/Pull, written in the wake of Buck’s father’s passing, to the Americana-infused uplift of Need More Time, the album is a masterclass in storytelling and musicianship. Hollister’s evocative lyrics and Buck’s virtuosic guitar work shine throughout, culminating in the rousing closer, Your Spark, a heartfelt tribute to Hollister’s wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road to success has been anything but conventional. First their story began when they were tipped by Steve Winwood, who invited them to record at his own Wincraft Studios, then Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven took interest and a record deal was offered, but instead the band paused and their paths diverged but never truly separated.”