Cards for Good Causes is back in Chichester
We are back for another season of Joy and Good will in Chichester with over 43 charities we are supporting for another year in CFGC .This year we have a local Hero that always helps us every year and would like to acknowledge his dedication and time .
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the past several years CFGC has been in Chichester we have a loyal Customer who wants to help suHpport the charities we represent .One of our Local Hero's is Mark who helps encourage the customers who pass by to come in side and look at our amazing range of over 43 charities you can help support .Mark is outside in all weathers to help us achieve our goal and give back to all the charities .He also helps serve our amazing customers too by Volunteering for us , he is truly a Local Hero and we couldn't be without him .
Here is a Picture of Mark encouraging the customers to come in side and have a look in the Guilde Hall .