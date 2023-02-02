Care groups in Bexhill invited to community network event

The Bexhill PCN Community Network event will be an opportunity for health and care partners to meet the Bexhill Primary Care Network (PCN) team and come together with those across Bexhill working towards a healthier community.

Organisations, charities and groups in Bexhill are invited to join Bexhill PCN at Manor Barn for coffee and a chat and to find out what others are doing across Bexhill. There will be an opportunity to hear directly from Bexhill PCN teams as well as stalls showcasing a range of health and care partners.

Every hour there will be a short introduction to Bexhill PCN, what services and support they offer and how we can all work together towards a healthier Bexhill.

To manage numbers people are being asked to book their space online at tinyurl.com/2p95bm26 and when booking a ticket there’ll be asked to choose a timed entry that works for them.

If your organisation or group is interested in having a stall at the event, please contact Nicky Hodge at [email protected]