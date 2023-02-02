Care groups in Bexhill invited to community network event

Organisations, charities and groups in Bexhill are invited to join Bexhill PCN at Manor Barn for coffee and a chat and to find out what others are doing across Bexhill. There will be an opportunity to hear directly from Bexhill PCN teams as well as stalls showcasing a range of health and care partners.
Every hour there will be a short introduction to Bexhill PCN, what services and support they offer and how we can all work together towards a healthier Bexhill.
To manage numbers people are being asked to book their space online at tinyurl.com/2p95bm26 and when booking a ticket there’ll be asked to choose a timed entry that works for them.
If your organisation or group is interested in having a stall at the event, please contact Nicky Hodge at [email protected]
For further information about Bexhill PCN please visit www.bexhillpcn.nhs.uk