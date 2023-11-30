Care home generously contributes to the Bexhill Beach Garden Project

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, Southlands Place Care Home in Bexhill-on-Sea has donated £508 to the Bexhill Beach Garden Project.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This transformative initiative, led by charity Community Supporters, aims to create a fully accessible beach garden space on Bexhill Beach, promoting biodiversity, slowing coastal erosion, and fostering community engagement.

The donation was raised during Southlands Place's Summer fete in August, where residents, colleagues, and the local community came together to celebrate, and support causes close to their hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Southlands Place have donated £510 to Warming up the Homeless charity, £130 to the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary, as well as a generous food donation to The Marketplace run by Freedom Church.

Southlands Place

The Bexhill Beach Garden Project is set to enhance the coastal experience for residents and visitors alike. The plan includes the installation of an access ramp, main boardwalk, and turning circle, with a commitment to using reclaimed or recycled materials, such as old wooden groynes and railway sleepers.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Bexhill Beach Garden Project and contribute to the transformation of our beloved seaside community," said Fiona Yurteri, Home Manager at Southlands Place Care Home. "Our residents were inspired by the vision of creating a space that not only supports the environment but also provides a unique and accessible place for the community to enjoy."

Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to commence in the new year, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Bexhill Beach. The residents of Southlands Place will receive a special dedication on a plank, prominently displayed in the beach garden, commemorating their significant contribution to this meaningful endeavor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad