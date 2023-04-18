Edit Account-Sign Out
Care home near Uckfield dresses up for Grand National

Residents and staff at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly dressed to impress, donned their best hats and outfits, studied the form and had their bets at the ready for the 2023 Grand National, which ran on Saturday.

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and celebrated in style by having a glass of fizz, a fantastic spread made by the homes chef and taking part in a sweepstake.

Rikki, general manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating The Grand National, it is such a great event to watch and we all had fun cheering on the horses and jockeys. We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form!”

Trisha, a resident at the home, commented: “I love the Grand National, it is such a fantastic spectacle. The staff arranged a brilliant afternoon and I thoroughly enjoyed myself!”

Enjoying The Grand National
Enjoying The Grand National

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Related topics:ResidentsUckfieldGrand National