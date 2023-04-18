Care home near Uckfield dresses up for Grand National

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and celebrated in style by having a glass of fizz, a fantastic spread made by the homes chef and taking part in a sweepstake.

Rikki, general manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating The Grand National, it is such a great event to watch and we all had fun cheering on the horses and jockeys. We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form!”