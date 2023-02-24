Care operator responsible for Hastings care home named as finalist in HealthInvestor Awards

A care group responsible for a Hastings care home has been named as a finalist in the ‘Residential Care Provider of the Year - Small Group’ category at the 2023 HealthInvestor Awards.

ACI Care, a group of care services that operates four homes, including Mountside on Laton Road in Hastings, has been named as one of six finalists up for the prestigious industry accolade – which celebrates the very best health and social care providers that manage under 10 settings.

The dedicated Mountside team, and that of the wider ACI Care group, provide residential, respite and dementia care, with their core focus being to enable residents to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Lisa Wilde, Registered Manager of Mountside, said: “I’m delighted for the ACI group, and proud that Mountside is a part of it. The wider group has supported us whilst we looked to improve on our CQC rating, and because of their help we are now rated as ‘Good’.”

Ravi Sodha, Director of ACI Care, said: “We’re honoured to be recognised alongside some other incredible care providers. This is a great achievement for us, and showcases the hard work and commitment we’ve put into ensuring we continually improve upon and provide the best level of care in each of our homes.”

The awards are the culmination of information submitted by companies operating, investing or advising in healthcare. Organisations are asked to complete an online form and to submit a 2,000-word supporting document that is put forward to the relevant judging panel, which consists of high profile, independent judges from across the sector.

The winners will be announced on June 7 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, as part of a prestigious ceremony that attracts more than 1,200 guests.

For more information on Mountside Care Home, visit aci.care/mountside/ and for more information ACI Care, visit aci.care/