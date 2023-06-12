NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Carers Week at Westergate House care home, Arundel

Monday June 5 saw the start of Carers week in the UK and at Westergate House they celebrated the passion and dedication of their care team with a hamper full of sweet treats and goodies for each of their three units.
By Lee AustinContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:23 BST
Carers ready to hand out the hampers to the rest of the teams.Carers ready to hand out the hampers to the rest of the teams.
Carers ready to hand out the hampers to the rest of the teams.

Westergate House is home to an incredible team of carers who go above and beyond their job roles everyday, making sure the daily life and care of the residents is their highest priority.

Within the care team, there are Dementia Champions who not only support the residents in the homes specialist Memory Lane units, but also the residents family members too, who can sometimes find coping with a loved ones Dementia very overwhelming. Staff at Westergate House always have the residents best interests at heart and ensure that the level of care they give is what they would expect, if it was their own family member sat in front of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carers across the UK deserve to be thanked and appreciated everyday for their hard work and dedication to their roles and the care they provide to residents in their homes, hospitals and within the local community.

Related topics:CarersArundelDementia