Carers Week at Westergate House care home, Arundel

Westergate House is home to an incredible team of carers who go above and beyond their job roles everyday, making sure the daily life and care of the residents is their highest priority.

Within the care team, there are Dementia Champions who not only support the residents in the homes specialist Memory Lane units, but also the residents family members too, who can sometimes find coping with a loved ones Dementia very overwhelming. Staff at Westergate House always have the residents best interests at heart and ensure that the level of care they give is what they would expect, if it was their own family member sat in front of them.