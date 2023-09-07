BREAKING
Caribbean themed party in aid of Crawley cancer charity

The RAM sports and social club in West Green Crawley held a charity fundraising event in the form of a Caribbean party on 9th July in aid of The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre.
By Terrie StephensContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
Around 160 people enjoyed the day with entertainment including a Caribbean steel band, dancing, singing and a Limbo dance competition. A variety of Caribbean food was made for the guests by the RAM sports and social club committee. Around 160 people attended the event which raised approximately £2500.

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre is based in the grounds of Crawley hospital and provides a range of services for cancer patients and their families.

The Olive Tree would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Atul, Roy, Girish, Satish, Ash, Kam, Mitesh, Harry, Vim, Ramesh, Rakesh, Bedi, Reg and Raj for all of their hard work and continued support. We would also like to thank the RAM CC and all of the people who donated items and helped out on the day.

For more about the centre visit www.olivetreecancersupport.org.uk.

Telephone 01293 534465

