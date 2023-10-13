Caring gift from children in Ditchling thanks to garden centre donation
Dementia patients are set to receive a personalised gift of potted plants as a school, charity and family-run garden centre come together to support the community.
Year One pupils are St Margaret’s primary school in Ditchling will plant and decorate terracotta pots of violas which will be taken to a local care home for patients with dementia.
Sussex charity The Budding Foundation arranged the donation of pots, plants and compost from South Downs Nurseries in nearby Hassocks.
“This is a wonderful community project and the Tates garden centre was pleased to support it”, says charity founder Clive Gravett. “The two-dozen decorated pots will certainly bring colour and interest to the patients.”
The Budding Foundation, founded in 2013, works across Sussex and funds educational courses and gardening projects for groups.