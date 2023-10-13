BREAKING
Caring gift from children in Ditchling thanks to garden centre donation

Dementia patients are set to receive a personalised gift of potted plants as a school, charity and family-run garden centre come together to support the community.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Year One pupils are St Margaret’s primary school in Ditchling will plant and decorate terracotta pots of violas which will be taken to a local care home for patients with dementia.

Sussex charity The Budding Foundation arranged the donation of pots, plants and compost from South Downs Nurseries in nearby Hassocks.

“This is a wonderful community project and the Tates garden centre was pleased to support it”, says charity founder Clive Gravett. “The two-dozen decorated pots will certainly bring colour and interest to the patients.”

The Budding Foundation, founded in 2013, works across Sussex and funds educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

