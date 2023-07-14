Cartoonist Harry rocks them in the aisles in Horsham talk!

Clare in the Community. Copyright Harry Venning.

For the final lecture of our 2022-23 season, the Arts Society Horsham was treated to an exceptional lecture from cartoonist Harry Venning (Clare in the Community anyone?).

Harry educated us as to the origins of cartoons (Leonardo onwards), expanded our vocabulary (plewds, briffits, dites, hites and vites), and with his amazing drawing skills demonstrated the difference a single line can make (cliff-hanger).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, how many puns do YOU think can be made from the first line of Hamlet's famous soliloquy? (cue lots of laughter from the audience!).