Cartoonist Harry rocks them in the aisles in Horsham talk!

Grawlixes, plewds, briffits, dites, hites and [email protected]#**%** These were all present in Harry Venning's hilarious and fascinating talk on The Art of the Cartoonist at the Capitol Theatre presented by Horsham Arts Society on July 13.
By Stephen SandhamContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST
Clare in the Community. Copyright Harry Venning.Clare in the Community. Copyright Harry Venning.
Clare in the Community. Copyright Harry Venning.

For the final lecture of our 2022-23 season, the Arts Society Horsham was treated to an exceptional lecture from cartoonist Harry Venning (Clare in the Community anyone?).

Harry educated us as to the origins of cartoons (Leonardo onwards), expanded our vocabulary (plewds, briffits, dites, hites and vites), and with his amazing drawing skills demonstrated the difference a single line can make (cliff-hanger).

And finally, how many puns do YOU think can be made from the first line of Hamlet's famous soliloquy? (cue lots of laughter from the audience!).

Thank you Harry you were amazing!

