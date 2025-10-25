CBeebies favourite hits the Eastbourne stage for half-term

Family favourite Justin Fletcher will take to the stage at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Tuesday, October 28 at 11am and 2.30pm.

A spokesman said: “An undisputed megastar in the eyes of children and their adults up and down the country, Justin Fletcher is hitting the road again and heading to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne for two special performances of his new show Justin Time To Rock, a perfect half-term treat for the little ones in your life.

“Justin’s previous visits to the Congress Theatre have always been hugely popular and with good tickets currently still available for this show, booking is advised.

“Famous for his BAFTA Award winning appearances in hit programmes including CBeebies Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, to name but a few, Justin and his friends are back in a fabulous show for all the family. Written and performed by Justin himself, he can’t wait to hit the road this autumn.

“Justin and his friends are putting together a rock band. But with so many songs to choose from, they are going to need your help to choose the best songs to sing and dance to.

Justin Time to Rock will be produced by the award winning Imagine Theatre, which is part of the Trafalgar Group.”

Tickets from £24 at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

Justin said: “I’m so excited to be going out on tour this year in our brand-new show Justin Time to Rock. We really enjoy traveling around the country, performing our shows and meeting so many friends. We can’t wait to put the band together and dance and sing along to some fabulous party songs.”