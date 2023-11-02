CBFA recognised for services to vulnerable individuals

Sussex-based Carpenter Box Financial Advisers (CBFA) has been recognised nationally for the service it provides to vulnerable people.

The firm was among a handful of businesses acknowledged in the Company of the Year category of the 2023 Just Group ‘Vulnerable Customer Awards’, which mark the work of the financial services industry in supporting vulnerable clients.

“Vulnerability comes in many forms, whether it’s the result of dementia and mental health problems, physical disability, illness, older age and frailty, or challenges around literacy, numeracy, financial capability or digital skills,” said Roy Thompson, Partner, Head of Financial Services at CBFA. “It’s essential that vulnerability does not become a barrier to appropriate financial advice for individuals and their support networks.”

CBFA, which was highly commended at the awards, offers specialist advice through a highly qualified team of advisers, which includes Senior Financial Planning Manager Gill Lynes, who is a member of the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) and acts as the organisation’s Regional Coordinator. Gill arranges and hosts the Society’s quarterly conference, which provides educational and legislative updates to those providing advice locally.

“This accolade reflects the hard work of the team in developing a comprehensive vulnerable customer policy,” said Roy. “This underpins our staff training and our business practices so that we are better able to recognise vulnerabilities among our clients and reflect these in the services we provide.