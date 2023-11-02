BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

CBFA recognised for services to vulnerable individuals

Sussex-based Carpenter Box Financial Advisers (CBFA) has been recognised nationally for the service it provides to vulnerable people.
By Colin BridgmanContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The firm was among a handful of businesses acknowledged in the Company of the Year category of the 2023 Just Group ‘Vulnerable Customer Awards’, which mark the work of the financial services industry in supporting vulnerable clients.

“Vulnerability comes in many forms, whether it’s the result of dementia and mental health problems, physical disability, illness, older age and frailty, or challenges around literacy, numeracy, financial capability or digital skills,” said Roy Thompson, Partner, Head of Financial Services at CBFA. “It’s essential that vulnerability does not become a barrier to appropriate financial advice for individuals and their support networks.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CBFA, which was highly commended at the awards, offers specialist advice through a highly qualified team of advisers, which includes Senior Financial Planning Manager Gill Lynes, who is a member of the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) and acts as the organisation’s Regional Coordinator. Gill arranges and hosts the Society’s quarterly conference, which provides educational and legislative updates to those providing advice locally.

Most Popular
(l-r) CBFA employees, Roy Thompson, (Head of CBFA), Lucy Halliday, Gill Lynes &amp; Sally Whitehead(l-r) CBFA employees, Roy Thompson, (Head of CBFA), Lucy Halliday, Gill Lynes &amp; Sally Whitehead
(l-r) CBFA employees, Roy Thompson, (Head of CBFA), Lucy Halliday, Gill Lynes &amp; Sally Whitehead

“This accolade reflects the hard work of the team in developing a comprehensive vulnerable customer policy,” said Roy. “This underpins our staff training and our business practices so that we are better able to recognise vulnerabilities among our clients and reflect these in the services we provide.

“Perhaps surprisingly, this can also include young digital entrepreneurs who accumulate wealth but can be vulnerable to poor financial decision-making.”

www.carpenterboxfa.com

Related topics:SussexJust Group