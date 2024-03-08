Celebrate the staff and volunteers at University Hospitals Sussex by submitting a STAR nomination!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Patient First STAR Awards 2024 is an opportunity to highlight the fantastic work and compassionate care NHS staff and volunteers give to patients at University Hospitals Sussex.

Submissions will close Sunday 10 March. This is the last chance to vote!

There are 11 categories you can nominate in, with four brand new ones which reflect the qualities behind the Trusts' values.

UHSussex Dietitians

The Trust are encouraging you to nominate a member of staff, team or volunteer from any of thier hospital sites who have gone above and beyond to care for you or a loved one. These shining stars are peope who continue to improve and re-think the way the Trust operates to make sure all their patients receive excellent care every time.

Dr George Findlay, Chief Executive at UHSussex, said: “I am thrilled to welcome back our annual Patient First STAR Awards.

“After receiving more than 1100 nominations last year and hearing some incredible stories across the whole Trust I’m looking forward to hearing even more about our fantastic colleagues who go above and beyond in their roles.”

“The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers throughout the past year and to share their excellent achievements.”

STAR Awards 2024

The Patient First STAR Awards are proudly funded by the UHSussex dedicated charity, My University Hospitals Sussex.