Celebrating diversity in a carer's world in Hastings

On Saturday June 10, Care for the Carers held its final event for Carers Week 2023 at the Isabel Blackman Centre in Winding Street, Hastings. The aim of Celebrating Unpaid Carers: Celebrating Diversity was to create a relaxing, welcoming environment with an emphasis on celebration, whilst highlighting that anyone of any culture or ethnicity, could be a carer.

Dean Stewart, Isabel Blackman Centre Manager receives the ‘Carer Friendly’ award from Sally-Ann Hart MP for Hastings and Rye (left) and Cllr Margi O' Callaghan, Mayor of Hastings (right)

The entrance to the building was decked with world flags that flowed into the pleasantly cool room where people were greeted with international music to set the mood. An informal Advice Lounge was created in the café area where visiting carers could find out how local organisations can offer them support. These included Carer for the Carers and one of its partner organisations, Association of Carers, along with Eden Project Communities, Healing Breath and Together South.

Through into the Mindful Arts Lounge, and Drawing Life and Aoi Bara were offering creative ways to find relaxation through drawing and origami.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During opening speeches from distinguished guests, Hastings Voluntary Action and The Isabel Blackman Centre were both awarded ‘Carer Friendly’ certificates, by Care for the Carers, in recognition of their achievements in being venues that are mindful of the needs of carers.

Carers enjoy a lesson in Chi Kung, led by Danny Girl from Aoi Bara.

After speeches, a programme of activities began. Participants were invited to take part in exercises and a taster drawing session with Judy from Drawing Life. Danny Girl from Aoi Bara then led a short lesson in Chi Kung in the Relaxation and Wellbeing Space, proving that gentle exercise can be good for the body and mind. Angela from Healing Breath, concluded the day with meditational breathing.

A fantastic menu of treats from around the world was designed and cooked by Portia, chef at the Isabel Blackman Centre. She created a delicious global journey, which included mouthwatering goodies: samosas, pakoras, cheese empanadas, spring rolls, tres leche cake and churros.

The event was opened with inspiring words from Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive of Care for the Carers, Lady Mayor, Councillor Margi O’Callaghan and Sally Ann Hart, MP who awarded the ‘Carer Venue Award’ certificates. Each of the speakers have an understanding through personal experience of the difficulties a carer is faced with and the herculean effort that many put in every day to look after someone who cannot manage without their help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being a carer can include anything from helping with the chores for family, friends or neighbours to giving full time care to a relative, friend or partner. If you look after someone who couldn’t manage without your support, and would like to know what help is available you can contact the charity on 01323 738390 or email [email protected]