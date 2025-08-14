Celebrating Jane Austen on film - Chichester season

For more than half a century until the mid-1990s there wasn't a single significant film adaptation of the works of Jane Austen.

Since then, there has been a rush of them – a fact which will be explored in a special talk for this year's Chichester International Film Festival at the Chichester Cinema

250 years after Austen’s birth, cinema education officer Patrick Hargood will look back at the Austen phenomenon and its aftermath, focusing on the big-screen adaptations of her work with plenty of clips including Ang Lee and Emma Thompson’s Sense and Sensibility, along with Gwyneth Paltrow as Emma plus Alicia Silverstone’s Cher in Clueless.

Patrick’s talk is called Charades and Consequences: The Fine Art of Filming Austen and takes place at the cinema on August 21 at 2.30pm. Patrick was planning to do it later in the year to coincide with Austen's actual birthday but when the Film Festival had the chance to screen the new film, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, a new French romcom about a lovelorn bookseller in Paris obsessed with Jane Austen, it made sense to do the talk now and create a season around it.

“We are screening six Austen-related films at the Festival and I will be discussing all of them in my talk, with a range of clips to illustrate my points.”

Alongside Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, the films are: Pride and Prejudice – the 1940 version with Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier; Persuasion – the 1995 version with Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds; Sense and Sensibility – the 1995 version with Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet; Emma – the 1996 version with Gwyneth Paltrow; and Mansfield Park – the 1999 version with Frances O'Connor and Jonny Lee Miller.

“The really strange thing is that 30 years ago I would not have been able to do this talk at all. There had been just one film adaptation, the Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier adaptation, 55 years before in 1940. Since then there had just been a few Sunday tea-time low-budget adaptations but then suddenly there was a great rush of Austen films.”

Patrick has got his theories why – but he is saving them for the talk itself.

“But I do think that generally film-makers have done extremely well by her even though they have sometimes rewritten bits and not necessarily been completely faithful to the books. But I am fine with that. I am an enormous Jane Austen fan but I don't think films needs to be faithful to the books necessarily. A film is a film and a novel is a novel, and if you do change things, it does not matter. With film you are turning the story into two hours, and just cutting bits isn't really going to work. Sometimes you need to change bits as well. But also you are telling the story now for an audience in the late 20th century and in early 21st century and it's not the same. You are directing for a modern audience and that makes a difference.”

Patrick cites Emma Thompson's Sense and Sensibility as a favourite: “I think it captures the spirit of the original book despite the fact that you have barely half a dozen lines from the book in the film. But it really does get the spirit. People come away thinking that is they've seen the most faithful version but in terms of the lines they really haven't. But I think it works well. And I also like another less well-known film of a less well-known novel, the 1999 Mansfield Park. It is certainly not faithful to the book absolutely but most of the key things are there. It's just that they're given a very different spin. It reinvents Fanny Price into a more confident, almost Jane Austen-like persona and I think that's a very interesting approach. It even incorporates Jane Austen's letters and puts Jane Austen's words into Fanny Price’s mouth.”