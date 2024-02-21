Celebrating London Legal Support Trust 20th anniversary with the Brighton Marathon
The marathon, which is widely regarded as one of the most popular in the UK, is now run by the same team who organise the London Marathon.
LLST has 10 available spots for the SOLD OUT scenic seaside run covering a 26-mile route. The run commences at Preston Park, winds through Withdean and the City, and concludes at Hove Lawns.
Whether you are a seasoned pro or looking to complete your first, the Brighton Marathon offers an inclusive opportunity for all.
The marathon has sold out their general admission places, so the only way you can get involved is through a charity place. Registration for the Brighton Marathon with LLST is just £35, with a sponsorship target of £500 to support free legal advice agencies.
If you are interested in running for LLST, please get in touch with the events team at [email protected]
We hope to be cheering you over the finish line this April.