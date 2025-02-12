Celebrating The Beautiful South and their timeless music

Perspectives change over the years, as singer Alison Wheeler says.

“With age you get to appreciate things a lot more,” says Alison who brings The South – featuring former members of The Beautiful South – to Brighton's Concorde 2 on Friday, March 7.

“I'm sad that Paul (Heaton) is not involved with us but when you are on a trajectory as a young person where you are aspiring to the next thing all the time but now we are older, we just feel such gratitude that we still get to do this. There's no drama in the group. It is just sickeningly lovely every time. It is a lovely, lovely experience and we all message each other after gigs saying how great it was. We just feel so lucky to be doing this. When you're doing something in your professional life that you enjoy so much, it is just wonderful.”

It's 18 years since The Beautiful South split up: “And I just had such an amazing time with the band. It only feels like yesterday but actually with The South now, if we are successful enough to keep going for another two years, then we will have been together as The South longer than The Beautiful South existed.

“I started working with The Beautiful South in 2002. Dave Hemingway suggested that I might find the band interesting and you don't take a moment to say yes to that! I met them in 2002 and Paul was just great. He said he knew that it was a very male heavy band and that it was important that I felt comfortable. He said ‘I know you can sing’ and that Dave's suggestion was that I would fit very well. But they were just so amazing. I thought I might actually end up being a token male by the end of the tour! And then in 2003 they made me full time in the band. It was just surreal. Rather than years and years of trying to build a following I was air dropped into an institution that was known throughout the whole country. It was from zero to a thousand miles an hour just like that. And I ended up doing everything I could possibly want to with the band from Glastonbury to whatever. They'd been going since 1989.

“It was a happy band. Socially they did a lot of things together and they wanted to make sure that we all felt comfortable. When I had my first child Paul said why don't I bring my mum and dad along on tour if it would make it easier. So way, way before the time of satnav, they were behind in the car, mum and dad with the baby while I was on the tour bus for a while before being a mum again!”

What made it special was that The Beautiful South tapped into something not many bands have done in the UK: “Paul’s songwriting was so exceptional whether it be heartbreak or loss. Everybody's had a moment in their lives where they can connect with a Beautiful South song. So many people have said that they related to a particular song in particular moments in their lives, maybe a song that they had at their wedding – though obviously not Don't Marry Her! There's something so special and so relatable about those songs and so timeless. I'm hoping those songs will be around for generations to come. In fact, we're getting three generations along to our gigs already.”

As for the South: “It was just the fact that we wanted carry on. When Paul said that he wanted to try other things, he said he thought it would be healthier rather than keeping us waiting and hanging on that he just drew a line under the band. The official press release said that we had split up due to musical similarities and that was Paul down to a T. That was just Paul all over, that cleverness and expression.

“But I was pretty shell-shocked back on the train from Hull to London. The rug had been pulled from under my feet and I spent quite a few months in shock but then the drummer said this is all I know and all I want to do, would you be interested in getting together again? Six of the nine from the band said they were interested in continuing. And so we went on the road. Over the years we've had a few changes in line-up but the opportunity to celebrate this great back catalogue was just too strong to resist and we get people coming back over and over again. The nostalgia circuit is so important and people absolutely love these songs.”