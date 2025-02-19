Celebrating The Music of James Bond in Eastbourne

The Music of James Bond ... and Beyond is the offering at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, February 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £30 at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “The internationally-acclaimed BBC Big Band will be joined by the incredible vocal talents of special guest singers, Emer McParland and Iain Mackenzie for a unique musical celebration of perhaps the world’s most iconic movie franchise James Bond.

“One of the world's finest jazz orchestras, BBC Big Band continues to delight audiences around the world through their broadcasts on BBC Radio and their live performances. Probably best known for performances on BBC Radio 2 and Radio 3, the orchestra's music has also reached a huge global audience through its regular broadcasts for the BBC World Service and via the BBC's online platforms.

“This very special BBC Big Band concert explores the greatest Bond themes by some of the world’s most established film score composers including John Barry, David Arnold, Thomas Newman and Hans Zimmer. Expect numbers ranging from Goldfinger and Thunderball, through to Nobody Does it Better and Live & Let Die, as well as more recent themes from Skyfall and No Time to Die – all specially arranged for Big Band, and performed in the orchestra's own inimitable style.

“Alongside the music of Bond, the orchestra will also pay homage to the wider spy film genre, including music from the likes of Mission: Impossible plus a few surprises along the way. So dust-off your tuxedo, pour yourself a Martini and join the BBC Big Band for a world-class evening, celebrating the music of James Bond … and Beyond.”

The BBC Big Band performs regularly at most of the UK’s major music festivals including the BBC Proms, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Harrogate, Brecon and as an associate ensemble at Town Hall Birmingham.

Over the past 20 years the band has performed with many giants of the music world. These have included Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, George Benson, George Shearing, Lalo Schifrin, Clark Terry and Michael Bublé.