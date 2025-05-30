Celebrating the template of rock’n’roll in Worthing

Sun Records, The Concert brings the nostalgia to The Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on June 11.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets from wtm.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

Spokeswoman Nicole Johnson said: “On July 18, 1953, Presley first walked through the doors of the Memphis Recording Service at the Sun Record Company, now commonly known as Sun Records, paid $3.98 and recorded a double-sided demo acetate, My Happiness and That's When Your Heartaches Begin. The rest became rock ’n’ roll history!

“Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock’n’roll – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows. But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground-breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit...until now!

“Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records, The Concert returns to the UK in 2025 with a brand-new production.”

Pete said: “During the Fifties, the trailblazing Sun Studio created the songs that became the template of rock’n’roll. That's Alright Mama, Great Balls of Fire, I Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin', Blue Suede Shoes and Good Rockin’ Tonight were all original Sun recordings. Musical visionary Sam Phillips crafted the distinctive sound we know and love today from gospel, blues, hillbilly, country, boogie and western swing. Sun Records, The Concert takes the audience right inside the studio where the magic happened and lets the music do the talking.

“The fast-moving production’s eye for detail has gained the official stamp of approval of Sun. It has been rehearsed in an exact replica of the Sun Recording studios and features the original musical instruments of the era, with a youthful cast of consummate musicians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Singleton, president of the Sun Entertainment Corporation, said: “From the record label that invented rock ’n’ roll, Sun Records, The Concert is the only production officially endorsed by Sun Records. Sam Philips’ recorded the ‘perfect imperfection’ of music...how songs were meant to sound – live on stage. Sun Records, The Concert captures that perfect imperfection perfectly – in a two-hour spectacular that’ll leave you calling out for more.

“From Jackie Brenston, Ike Turner and Rufus Thomas to Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison,” says John, “this is a production that lets the music tell the Sun Records story like it is. Take your seat and witness the birth of rock’n’roll – as it really happened.”