Celebration of autumn with Apple Day and Run the Seasons race

Cowdray hosted a celebration of Autumn on Saturday 14th October with runners gathering for the first much-anticipated Run the Seasons race with visitors also enjoying the chance to join in the delightful festivities of Apple Day at the Farm Shop.

On a gloriously sunny yet crisp Autumnal day, hundreds of runners could choose between a 5km, 10km, 10 mile or Canicross run which took them through beautiful West Sussex scenery on the Cowdray Estate.

Organised in conjunction with Raw Running, this was the first of four races which take place in Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer. Competitors receive a medal inspired by a location on the Estate, with all four medals from each race joining up to create a special interlocking medal.

Runners, alongside many other visitors, were then able to enjoy Apple Day with the opportunity to juice home-grown apples in a press as well as enjoy music and sample some apple themed treats make by the Farm Shop team alongside tastings from local suppliers.

Competitors finish the Autumn Run the Seasons race at Cowdray

“It was great to see so many people enjoying everything that Cowdray has to offer on Saturday, and we were particularly lucky that it was such a beautiful Autumnal Day,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Land Manager.

“With Apple Day we wanted to celebrate this quintessential English fruit and for home-grown apples which would otherwise have gone to waste being put to good use. Children were delighted to press the apples they had picked from their garden and proudly took home the juice.

“Any donations from the apple pressing were given to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, the Estate’s charity for 2023, whose representatives were also present on the day with a stall.”

The next Run the Seasons race is on Saturday 9th December, which will have a Christmas theme. Starting at 5pm, it will be a nighttime run through Cowdray parkland before returning to the Farm Shop for mulled wine and a chance to explore the Farm Shop, Café and Cowdray Lifestyle in all its Christmas glory.Overall winners are decided on a points system based on their finishing position with their lowest finishing position discounted if they run all four 10km races.