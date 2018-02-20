Celebration of county’s gin and fizz returns to Lewes

The Sussex Gin and Fizz Festival, which launched last year, returns to Lewes on June 16.

Celebrating the best of local sparkling wine and gin, the festival will once again be held in the walled Southover Grange Gardens in Lewes, with more exhibitors, an exciting programme of music and new food traders already confirmed.

The one-day event was a sell-out last year with its unique mix of Sussex produced gin and fizz, free tasters, industry talks, live music and locally sourced food, so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

There are a limited number of early-bird tickets at just £10 available from the website only until the end of April, with full price tickets at £15 available from May onwards at Lewes and Seaford Tourist Information Centres. Visit sussexginandfizzfestival.com