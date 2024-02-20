Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The big event is being held in aid of Worthing’s largest social care charity, Guild Care, thanks to the generous support of headline sponsor, H D Tribe, which said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor for the Celebrity Football Match in aid of Guild Care.

"Our relationship with Guild Care has been ongoing for many years and we have supported fundraising efforts, amassing over £200,000 in recent years. We know that this event is a great opportunity for Guild Care and we are all looking forward to the day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the players, spectators will be able to spot EastEnders’ actor Dean Gaffney, former pro footballer Jamie O’Hara, Dan Osborne from TOWIE and Ouzy See of Love Island. Stars of Tiktok and YouTube will also be taking part with individual participants highlighted on Guild Care’s Facebook and Instagram feeds leading up to the match.

Celebrity football match comes to Worthing FC to raise funds for local charity, Guild Care

Worthing FC are looking forward to supporting the challenge. A spokesman for the club said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Sellebrity Soccer & Guild Care for this charity football match. Worthing FC are proud to be involved with this great cause, with what is shaping up to be a fun day for all. We hope you can join us!”

Tickets are £12 + booking fee and must be booked in advance through TicketPass.org.