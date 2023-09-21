Celebrity guests surprise Macmillan professionals and volunteers at Cancer Support Centre in Brighton

Presenter, singer and actress, Denise Van Outen and singer Duncan James visited the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton, to celebrate the hard work of Macmillan professionals and volunteers at the cancer support centre and hospital, share a conversation over a cuppa and say thank you in the lead-up to Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 29th September.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Best of friends, Denise and Duncan have recently collaborated on a new single – “That’s What Friends Are For” in partnership with Marks and Spencer, to highlight the importance of friendship, especially during times of adversity. Denise and Duncan will donate all profits of the song to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Denise and Duncan visited different areas of the Brighton Horizon Centre, experiencing first-hand the amazing support available for people living with cancer in the area. They spoke with professionals and volunteers at the centre and shared a specially packaged hamper, filled with a range of Marks and Spencer goodies, to celebrate the recent release of their charity single as well as hosting a much-deserved Coffee Morning of their own for the hard-working staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purpose-built cancer information and support centre provides a calm environment away from, but next to, the Royal Sussex County Hospital where people can talk about their cancer experiences, seek financial and emotional support, or just sit quietly and enjoy the view in between cancer appointments.

Denise and Duncan with staff and volunteers at the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton

Denise Van Outen said; “For anyone who has a family member diagnosed with cancer, it completely floors you. I lost my Grandad in 1995, and ten years later I lost my Nan, eight months after she was diagnosed with cancer as well. It was truly lovely to be able to visit the Macmillan Horizon Centre to meet some of the staff and professionals working to help support people living with cancer, and to let them know personally how amazing they are.

"Macmillan didn’t just care for my Nan and Grandad; they cared for the whole family. I wasn’t scared and it was all because of Macmillan. The nurses became like family to us and I’m not sure what we would’ve done without them, and that’s why Coffee Morning and supporting Macmillan means so much to me.”

Fans can download the song performed by Denise and Duncan here, with the link to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support: https://slinky.to/thatswhatfriendsarefor