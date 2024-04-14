Ceremony to celebrate Cowdray’s golf course reopening after a major improvement project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray’s CEO, thanked the greenkeeping team, led by Course Manager Jonathan Smith, who worked tirelessly alongside the contractors throughout the process.

He also thanked Tim Allen, Cowdray’s Director of Golf, for the culmination of two-and-a-half years planning and working towards the completion of the project.

The captain’s drive-in took place on the same day with Roger Hyde, who has recently retired after 27 years of service to Cowdray, taking over from Guy Goodens. Roger’s chosen charity for the year is the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Tim Allen, Cowdray's Director of Golf, declares the course open after an extensive redesign project | Picture supplied by Cowdray Park

Allen said: “The ceremony was a wonderful occasion, and it was an incredibly proud moment to see the project effectively coming to a completion.

“There has been a lot of hard work gone into the process, but this has always been mirrored by the excitement of the scale of the work. The whole team have been fantastic, and we all hope that members and all golfers really enjoy the improvements for many, many years to come.”

The project on the main course included a full rebuild and design of all bunkers and pathway networks, along with some sympathetic landscaping around some green complexes.

Working in conjunction with renowned golf course architect Will Swan from Swan Golf Designs and contractors Profusion, the ambitious timeframe was completed in time for the start of the golfing season.

Cowdray's greenkeeping team | Picture supplied by Cowdray Park

The bunkers have all been built to the highest technical specification and are in keeping with the wider landscape of the course. Acknowledging the original design by Tom Simpson, 120 years ago, was a vital part of the project.

The new China Clay sand promotes a visually stimulating challenge to the golfer and each bunker is framed with native rough grasses, in a similar fashion to the past.

The newly constructed and eagerly anticipated Par 3 Course will open a little later in the summer. This additional facility will be a playing experience in its’ own right, along with enhancing the practice facilities at the Club.

At the captain’s drive-in took place. Before Roger hit his ceremonial tee shot, outgoing Captain Guy Goodens had the honour of hitting the first bunker shot onto the 18th green.

Roger Hyde (left) takes over from Guy Goodens as Club Captain | Picture supplied by Cowdray Park