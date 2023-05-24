Chailey charity receives donation thanks to savers' small change

A Chailey based charity has received £2,000 to help purchase new equipment, after being nominated for financial support at a local building society branch.

Nurse Louise McIntyre and St Peter and St James' relationship fundraiser Victoria Webber celebrate the £2,000 donation for new equipment.

A Chailey based charity has received £2,000 to help purchase new equipment, after being nominated for financial support at a local building society branch.

St Peter & St James Hospice received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after colleagues & customers of the Society’s Haywards Heath branch recommended the charity to benefit so they could buy a syringe driver to benefit patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness in the community. Their mission is to provide the best possible care, in the right place, at the right time, to everyone who needs them, with their support extending to friends and families too. The charity serves communities in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Uckfield and everywhere in between.

Jody Harman, manager of the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Haywards Heath, said: “We are proud to be able to support St Peter & St James Hospice in our community in Sussex with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work they are doing to provide expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness is providing a real benefit to their lives.”

Victoria Webber, St Peter & St James Hospice, said: “I want to say thank you so much to everyone at the branch for their help in making this happen. These funds are invaluable for our continuing care of patients, and those close to them, by the hospice.”