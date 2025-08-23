Chairman reflects on astonishing success of Brighton's Les Miserables

Staging the UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables was the most astonishing experience, says Brighton Theatre Group chairman Keith Shepherd – the greatest thing the company has ever done.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith admits the company will never be able to top it. But instead, they're looking forward to tackling other challenges, different challenges. The next will be Chitty Chitty Bang Bang next year.

Brighton Theatre Group’s production of Les Misérables enjoyed a sold-out two-week run at Theatre Royal Brighton in August as part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations. Producer Cameron Mackintosh allowed a select number of amateur groups the once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the show home and put it on themselves in their own back yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a huge undertaking for us,” Keith said, “but I am so elated about what we have done and about the feedback from the audience. And the press reaction has been extraordinary.

“A lot of people wanted to see it. It is the world's favourite musical and it is very, very special. People have been wanting to do it for years but we just never thought we would ever have the chance, so when I got the call saying that we had been invited to do it, it was just surreal. It was something I'd never expected. Les Mis has always been sacrosanct in the world of professional theatre and in the West End. I never ever thought it would be released.”

Which of course meant that it came with enormous pressure: “I was delighted. I wasn't scared. I've done a lot in the last 30 odd years but I was mindful of the fact that we would have Cameron's team over our shoulder and rightly so. They wanted to make sure we got it absolutely right. We couldn't change a note. We couldn't change anything. We had to do the London show, and there was massive pressure.”

Not least financially, with the show ending up costing in excess of £250,000: “We had to put deposits down on lots of things but most of the invoices will come in after the show, for the orchestra, for the costumes and so on. But there was a lot of money to find up front and we managed to find a way. Hopefully it will wash its face. We want to break even, and I'll be stunned if we don't make a profit. But any profit we make will go straight back into the company which is a charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Keith says, he had a great team around him, especially director Michael Burnie, whom he has known for years; and musical director Dan Lacey: “There was a lot of pressure on Dan to deliver West End standards and we had people from Cameron's team to make sure that it was how they wanted it, but Dan was like a sponge and he took on all the information brilliantly.”

Keith predicted the cast would be bereft and distraught at the end: “Performers are always distraught at the end of a show, but especially when you finish something as special as this one. We had a lot of new cast members for us and they just had the most wonderful time and created the most wonderful friendships. I just could not be happier with the way that it went.

“Absolutely it is the best thing that we have ever done. We've done some stunning, brilliant things but with this it was the show itself and the cast and audience reaction, and we've never sold out two weeks at Brighton Theatre Royal before. We will never top that. But we will do different things. We are always trying to do different things and we are very much looking forward to doing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang next year.”